Where Will Quantinuum Stock Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

Quantinuum has reported significant progress in developing logical qubits, but its next challenge is turning that technical performance into commercial growth.

The company’s valuation assumes near-perfect execution in all operational and financial aspects.

Execution on Sol, new bookings, and customer adoption could determine the stock’s next major move.

10 stocks we like better than Quantinuum ›

Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) priced its June initial public offering at $60 per share. However, the stock closed trading Friday at $52.29, about 13% below that price. After factoring in the shares that existing owners of its common units can receive in exchange for its them, Quantinuum will have roughly 261 million shares of Class A stock outstanding.

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Quantinuum's market capitalization was approximately $13.6 billion as of the close of trading on Friday. However, that is a steep market value for a company that generated only $30.9 million in revenue in 2025 and just $5.24 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Against this backdrop, here is where Quantinuum's stock could be one year from now.

Technical progress must translate into revenue

Quantinuum builds quantum computers using trapped-ion qubits -- each such qubit consists of a single electrically charged atom held in place by electromagnetic fields and manipulated with microwaves and lasers. The company also provides direct and cloud-based access to its quantum computers, software tools, research services, and cybersecurity products.

Quantinuum's Helios system has 98 physical qubits and has demonstrated 48 logical qubits. Logical qubits are composed of groups of physical qubits. The redundancy in those groups makes it easier to detect and correct the errors that physical qubits are prone to, making quantum calculations more reliable. The company expects to launch its next-generation Sol system in 2027. Quantinuum is targeting a size of about 100 logical qubits and 99.999% logical fidelity for the Sol quantum computer. That would mean an error rate of roughly 0.001%, although actual performance may vary depending on the operation and workload.

However, Quantinuum is still in the early stages of turning its technology into a large commercial business. In the first quarter, net revenues fell 73% year over year, mainly because the prior-year quarter included $16.5 million from a hardware lease. The company also exited the first quarter with remaining performance obligations (a measure of contracted backlog) of $76.8 million.

Where the stock could be in one year

Quantinuum was trading at nearly 512 times the analysts' consensus 2026 revenue estimate of $26.5 million. On the other hand, leading pure-play quantum computing player IonQ is trading at approximately 48 times its consensus 2026 revenue estimate of $268.33 million.

Analysts expect Quantinuum's revenue to rise by 67% to approximately $44.3 million in 2027. Using that estimate as the base case and applying a generous price-to-sales multiple of 100 would give the company an estimated market capitalization of roughly $4.44 billion one year from now. The multiple still represents a substantial premium to IonQ's valuation, reflecting Quantinuum's technical progress, broader software portfolio, and its strategic backing from Honeywell Technologies.

Assuming Quantinuum's share count remains near 261 million over the next year, that estimated market capitalization of $4.44 billion a year from now implies a share price of approximately $17, about 67% lower than its closing price on July 24.

Using the analysts' low 2027 revenue estimate of $37.9 million for the bear case and a price-to-sales multiple of 48, in line with IonQ's forward multiple, Quantinuum's market capitalization can reach $1.82 billion. Under that scenario, the share price would slide to as low as $7.

Finally, using the analysts' high 2027 revenue estimate of $46.3 million and an exceptionally strong price-to-sales multiple of 140, Quantinuum's market capitalization a year from now would be $6.48 billion, while its share price still falls to $25.

Based on these estimates, there is a possibility of significant downside for Quantinuum stock even under the most optimistic assumptions.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Honeywell Technologies and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.