Where will Bitcoin be after the next market crash?

Key Points

Bitcoin has gone through some wild swings over the past decade.

But investors who rode out that volatility were richly rewarded.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has risen roughly 13,600% over the past 10 years. But it also experienced some wild swings during that decade, as the market endured a recession and three major crypto winters.

As of this writing, Bitcoin still trades about 40% below its record high of $126,000 from last October. Should you buy it at these levels, or wait for the next market crash?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

How volatile was Bitcoin?

Bitcoin reached $20,000 in 2017, but it sank as low as $3,200 during the crypto crash of 2018-2020. It traded between $3,800 and $69,000 during the 2020-2021 cycle, and between $15,500 and $31,000 during the 2022-2023 crypto winter.

For its current cycle, it's traded between $38,500 and $126,000. Those steep declines shook out many of its investors, but those who held on were rewarded with bigger gains each time.

Three catalysts fueled Bitcoin's long-term appreciation. First, it became harder to mine with each halving, which halved its mining rewards every four years. Second, it attracted more attention from retail and institutional investors after the approval of its first spot price ETFs. Lastly, expansionary monetary policies drove more investors to see Bitcoin as "digital gold" and accumulate it as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies.

More than 20 million of Bitcoin's 21 million maximum supply has already been mined. That scarcity also makes it more similar to gold and silver than other cryptocurrencies.

However, several challenges also kept Bitcoin volatile. Regulatory headwinds, the failures of several high-profile exchanges and tokens, and higher interest rates all periodically drove investors away from cryptocurrencies toward more conservative investments. Therefore, Bitcoin was still considered a speculative investment rather than a safe haven.

Where will Bitcoin be after the next market crash?

Bitcoin is still pulling back from its record high from last October, and it could sink even lower before it bottoms out. A broader stock market crash, which could easily occur given the S&P 500's historically high valuations, would exacerbate that decline. Therefore, I wouldn't be surprised if Bitcoin revisited its 52-week low of about $60,000 during the next big crash.

However, Bitcoin's trading history suggests it will bounce back and soar even higher during the next crypto summer. So if you're the kind of investor who can tune out the near-term noise and stomach a lot of volatility, it might be smart to accumulate more Bitcoin this year.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.