Where Vital Farms Stands With Analysts

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.25, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 12.49% from the previous average price target of $36.67.

A clear picture of Vital Farms's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $34.00 $42.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $44.00 - Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $28.00

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vital Farms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.13% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

