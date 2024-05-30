Where UMH Properties Stands With Analysts

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.5, with a high estimate of $21.50 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.63% lower than the prior average price target of $19.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of UMH Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Massocca B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $18.50 $18.50 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $17.00 - Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $17.00 - Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $21.50 $20.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $18.50 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMH Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UMH Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UMH Properties's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UMH Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UMH Properties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind UMH Properties

UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to residents . The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from lease agreements for their sites and homes, where the company is the lessor.

Financial Insights: UMH Properties

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UMH Properties displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UMH Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMH Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMH Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UMH Properties's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UMH

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Aegis Capital Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Outperform Aug 2021 Aegis Capital Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UMH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.