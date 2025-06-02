Where Taysha Gene Therapies Stands With Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.14, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.51% increase from the previous average price target of $6.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Taysha Gene Therapies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $6.00 $5.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Taysha Gene Therapies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Taysha Gene Therapies's Background

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Taysha Gene Therapies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -935.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSHA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSHA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.