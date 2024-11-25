Where Sally Beauty Holdings Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.02% from the previous average price target of $11.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sally Beauty Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $14.00 $13.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $12.00 $8.00

About Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

Key Indicators: Sally Beauty Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sally Beauty Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sally Beauty Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sally Beauty Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sally Beauty Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sally Beauty Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

