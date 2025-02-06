Where Salesforce Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 48 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 22 11 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 1 3M Ago 10 19 9 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $392.08, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $247.00. Marking an increase of 11.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $352.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Salesforce's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $247.00 $247.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $370.00 $370.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $425.00 $425.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $375.00 $375.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $370.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $380.00 $340.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $340.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $300.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $390.00 $368.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $440.00 $425.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $315.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $400.00 $360.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $415.00 $385.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $385.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $425.00 $390.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $405.00 $330.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $390.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $440.00 $400.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $430.00 $340.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $375.00 $345.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $405.00 $395.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $250.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $395.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $368.00 $290.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $380.00 $315.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $375.00 $325.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $360.00 $275.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $450.00 $342.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $340.00 $290.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $385.00 $330.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $310.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $425.00 - Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $385.00 $305.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $340.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $390.00 $325.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $275.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

Discovering Salesforce: A Closer Look

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Breaking Down Salesforce's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.