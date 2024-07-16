Where Rush Street Interactive Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.57, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.44% from the previous average price target of $8.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rush Street Interactive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rush Street Interactive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rush Street Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rush Street Interactive Better

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

A Deep Dive into Rush Street Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

