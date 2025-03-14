Where Ready Capital Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.31, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 21.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ready Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $5.00 $7.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $4.00 $6.25 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $6.25 $6.75 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ready Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ready Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ready Capital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ready Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates, and finances small-balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use, or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. It generates the majority of its revenue from LMM Commercial Real Estate.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ready Capital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -48.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ready Capital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -546.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ready Capital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ready Capital's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.5.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

