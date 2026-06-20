Where to Put $1,000 When the Market Is This Uncertain

Key Points

Church & Dwight's volume-driven growth, Keurig Dr Pepper's expanding energy drink portfolio, and Kenvue's strong beauty segment show these companies are finding ways to grow beyond simply passing inflation on to customers.

None of these stocks are likely to be overnight winners, but their strong brands, cash generation, and long-term growth opportunities make them compelling choices for investors looking to put $1,000 to work in a volatile market.

All three companies sell products consumers buy repeatedly regardless of economic conditions, giving them more predictable revenue streams than many cyclical businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Church & Dwight ›

In 2026, the market has been a test of patience. Last year, tariffs raised the average U.S. consumer goods price by more than 3% into this year. Consumer sentiment has stayed stuck near its lowest levels since the pandemic. The Federal Reserve won't cut rates until inflation proves it's gone, and every strong jobs report is treated like a threat.

If you have $1,000 sitting on the sidelines right now, that uncertainty is not a reason to stay out of the market. It's a reason to be deliberate about where you go in.

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These consumer companies are simple businesses that sell products people buy, regardless of what the Fed does -- items like toothpaste, snacks, energy drinks, and Tylenol. That kind of predictability is exactly what $1,000 should be doing right now.

1. Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) is one of the most quietly durable consumer staples companies in the market. Its brand portfolio -- Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Waterpik, TheraBreath, and Trojan -- spans categories that face virtually no trade-down risk.

The company beat its first quarter 2026 guidance, posting organic sales growth of 5% against a forecast of 3%, driven entirely by volume rather than price increases. That distinction matters when the noise is all about tariff-driven inflation. Church & Dwight grew by selling more, not by charging more.

In May, Church & Dwight acquired Miss Mouth's Messy Eater -- a fast-growing stain-removal brand -- for $325 million, continuing a decade-long pattern of bolt-on acquisitions that expand market share without over-leveraging the balance sheet.

The risk here is that the stock rarely looks cheap. Church & Dwight trades at a premium valuation that assumes consistent execution, and any organic growth slowdown is punished. But for a $1,000 allocation into an uncertain market, a company that compounds through volume growth is a reasonable foundation.

2. Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) has one of the stranger market stories of 2026. The stock is down nearly 29% from its 2025 peak despite the company beating revenue estimates in four straight quarters.

The noise around Keurig Dr Pepper is that the coffee platform is mature and the core soda business is slow. What's getting missed is the energy drink portfolio. The company now owns Ghost, C4, Venom, and Black Rifle Energy -- a collection of high-growth, Gen Z-targeted brands that are taking shares from competitors.

The company expects well over $1 billion in annual retail sales from that energy portfolio and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for low-double-digit adjusted earnings growth despite macro noise. The dividend yield near current prices is also meaningful, giving investors something to collect while they wait.

3. Kenvue

Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) is the consumer health spinoff from Johnson & Johnson that most retail investors still treat as an afterthought. That's changing. Its skin health and beauty division grew 8.4% in Q1 2026, bringing quarterly sales to $1 billion. Brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, and Tylenol are the kinds of products that recessions don't eliminate -- they're medicine-cabinet staples that consumers buy on autopilot.

The larger story is the pending combination with Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB), expected to close in the second half of 2026. That merger will create one of the largest consumer health and personal care platforms in the world.

The noise is that integration risk exists, and the valuation reflects uncertainty about the deal. That's fair. But the underlying brands are sound, and the combined entity will have pricing power and distribution scale that neither company has on its own.

None of these three companies will double in a year. That's not really the point. But, when the market is uncertain, the goal of a $1,000 allocation isn't to swing for the fences -- it's to own businesses that keep running while everyone else panics. These do that.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.