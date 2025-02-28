Where Portillos Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Portillos, revealing an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Portillos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.00 $13.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $15.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Portillos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Portillos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Portillos's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Portillos analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Portillos

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create memorable dining experiences. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

Understanding the Numbers: Portillos's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Portillos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Portillos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portillos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Portillos's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PTLO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PTLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.