Where Pharming Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pharming, revealing an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Pharming by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pharming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pharming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pharming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Pharming

Pharming Group is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. It is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines to serve the unserved rare disease patients. Its product includes Ruconest. The revenue is generated from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Pharming's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pharming showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.97% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pharming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pharming's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pharming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Pharming adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

