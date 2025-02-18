Where Pacific Biosciences Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.06, a high estimate of $2.50, and a low estimate of $1.50. Experiencing a 8.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pacific Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.50 $1.75 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2.50 $2.50 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2.50 $2.50 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacific Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pacific Biosciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pacific Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacific Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

Pacific Biosciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pacific Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -151.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -12.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, Pacific Biosciences faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PACB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Sep 2021 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PACB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.