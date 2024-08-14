Where Lyft Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 28 analysts have released ratings for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 20 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 13 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $16.43, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 12.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.80.

A clear picture of Lyft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $24.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $20.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $18.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $15.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Steven Fox Fox Advisors Announces Outperform $20.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.00 $18.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $24.00 $23.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $20.00 - Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

A Deep Dive into Lyft's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lyft's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.64% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

