Where Lyft Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 28 analysts have released ratings for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $16.43, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 12.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.80.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
A clear picture of Lyft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$13.00
|$19.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$17.00
|$24.00
|Itay Michaeli
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$10.00
|$18.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$14.00
|$20.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Hold
|$15.00
|$18.00
|Benjamin Black
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$11.00
|$15.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$15.00
|$18.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$13.00
|$19.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$12.00
|$19.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$12.00
|$17.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$17.00
|$18.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$13.00
|$18.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$10.00
|$18.00
|Michael Graham
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$18.00
|$23.00
|Conor Cunningham
|Melius Research
|Announces
|Hold
|$15.00
|-
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$17.00
|$18.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$18.00
|$16.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$18.00
|$17.00
|Steven Fox
|Fox Advisors
|Announces
|Outperform
|$20.00
|-
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$21.00
|$19.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$24.00
|$24.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$19.00
|$18.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$24.00
|$23.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Announces
|Buy
|$20.00
|-
|Michael Graham
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$23.00
|$23.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Neutral
|$19.00
|$18.00
|Michael McGovern
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$20.00
|$15.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lyft's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Lyft analyst ratings.
Get to Know Lyft Better
Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.
A Deep Dive into Lyft's Financials
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lyft's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.64% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.
Net Margin: Lyft's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.01.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
