Where Kinder Morgan Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.38, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 11.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kinder Morgan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $27.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $22.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $22.00 Neel Mitra B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kinder Morgan's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kinder Morgan's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kinder Morgan's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

