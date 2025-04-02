Where Intercontinental Exchange Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $193.25, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.45% increase from the previous average price target of $192.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Intercontinental Exchange among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $237.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $189.00 $179.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $186.00 $178.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $189.00 $190.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $178.00 $183.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $179.00 $187.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intercontinental Exchange's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Intercontinental Exchange's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intercontinental Exchange

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Intercontinental Exchange's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Intercontinental Exchange's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intercontinental Exchange's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

