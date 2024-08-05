Where Gritstone Bio Stands With Analysts

Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.0, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Highlighting a 27.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $5.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Gritstone Bio among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $6.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $4.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gritstone Bio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gritstone Bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gritstone Bio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gritstone Bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Gritstone Bio

Gritstone Bio Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing personalized cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. It is building a pipeline of Immunotherapies product candidates for patients with solid tumors, which includes GRANITE, SLATE, and CORAL, among others.

Gritstone Bio's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gritstone Bio faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -90.96% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gritstone Bio's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -82418.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gritstone Bio's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -122.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gritstone Bio's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Gritstone Bio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

