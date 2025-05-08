Where Generation Bio Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.25, with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generation Bio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Generation Bio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Generation Bio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Generation Bio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Generation Bio's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co is a genetics medicine company focused on creating gene therapies to provide durable and redosable treatments for patients suffering from rare and untreated diseases. The company focuses on liver and retina-related diseases. It is developing two distinct and complementary platforms that It believes will enable highly differentiated therapeutic applications. Its first platform is a potent, highly selective ctLNP delivery system for nucleic acids, which is designed to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen, enabling ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation and allowing for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types. Its second platform is its novel iqDNA, which is an optimized variant of its ceDNA.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Generation Bio

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Generation Bio's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 45.52% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Generation Bio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -510.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generation Bio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generation Bio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Generation Bio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GBIO

