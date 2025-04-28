Where G-III Apparel Group Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.6, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 13.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive G-III Apparel Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $21.00|$25.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $30.00|$30.00 | |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $25.00|$29.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $30.00|$38.00 | |Mauricio Serna |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$37.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for G-III Apparel Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into G-III Apparel Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know G-III Apparel Group Better

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives majority of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, G-III Apparel Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

