Where Excelerate Energy Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.25, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.41% increase from the previous average price target of $20.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Excelerate Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Excelerate Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Excelerate Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Excelerate Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Excelerate Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Excelerate Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Inc is engaged in flexible LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the LNG value chain. The company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply.

Excelerate Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Excelerate Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -57.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Excelerate Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Excelerate Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Excelerate Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2019 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2019 Williams Capital Upgrades Sell Hold May 2018 B of A Securities Terminates Coverage On Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.