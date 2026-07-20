Where Could Solana Be Headed Over the Next 3 Years?

Key Points

Recent upgrades and ETF approval could be growth catalysts for Solana.

It faces stiff competition from Ethereum and has lost nearly three-quarters of its value since peaking last January.

Solana will likely remain volatile over the next three years.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

If you'd bought Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) three years ago, you'd be sitting on impressive gains. The cryptocurrency is up 175% over that time frame (as of July 16). But like most cryptocurrencies, it's in a slump right now, down 71% from its all-time high in January 2025.

It's anybody's guess what the next three years could look like for Solana. Back in 2023, VanEck forecast Solana's valuation in 2030, with a bear case of $10 and a bull case of $3,200. Such a wide range reflects a cryptocurrency investment with quite a bit of potential but also serious risks.

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Solana looks primed for growth

Solana has a few possible tailwinds that could help it over the next three years. It has been one of the fastest, most efficient blockchains since its launch in 2020, and recent upgrades have improved its reliability, which was previously one of its biggest issues. Outages used to be frequent, but Solana hasn't had one in the last two-and-a-half years. The Solana team is also in the process of launching two major upgrades, Alpenglow and Firedancer, which should improve transaction times, reliability, and security.

Spot Solana ETFs have also been available since October 2025. ETF approval was a growth catalyst for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it could have the same impact on Solana. Solana ETFs are also notable for offering staking and passing rewards on to shareholders, making them a form of passive income, similar to dividend stocks.

Solana's speed and low costs, including transaction fees well under $0.01, make it a natural fit for trading tokenized assets and for stablecoin transactions. Considering those are two of the most popular uses for blockchain technology right now, Solana looks like one of the cryptocurrencies best equipped for success.

What could go wrong

Solana is a competitor to Ethereum, and right now, it's still a distant second. Ethereum has about $41 billion of total value locked (TVL) into its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to DeFiLlama. Solana's TVL sits at about $5 billion. If Ethereum remains the dominant smart contract blockchain, Solana may disappoint investors.

Another issue for Solana is that low fees make it a hot spot for low-quality activity. It's a popular place to launch meme coins, which don't offer any legitimate value, and its all-time high coincided with a surge in meme coin activity. Bad actors also choose Solana for cryptocurrency scams because it costs very little to launch a token.

Where Solana could be headed

Solana is a high-risk, high-reward investment, even compared to other top cryptocurrencies. Its efficiency and speed make it one of the most useful blockchains, and it could certainly double, triple, or more over the next three years. After all, this was a cryptocurrency worth nearly $300 at its peak, and the Solana blockchain has improved since then.

No one can say with certainty where Solana's price will go. The only safe bet is that it will remain extremely volatile. For that reason, it should only be a small portion of your portfolio if you decide to invest.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.