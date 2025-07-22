Where CI&T Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on CI&T (NYSE:CINT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.2, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.80. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CI&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $6.80 $8.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $7.00 - Leandro Bastos Citigroup Announces Buy $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CI&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CI&T compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CI&T's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind CI&T

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing plans, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

CI&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CI&T's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CI&T's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

