Where Churchill Downs Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Churchill Downs, revealing an average target of $161.82, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.02% from the previous average price target of $154.09.

The standing of Churchill Downs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $166.00 $166.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $145.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $162.00 $154.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $166.00 $158.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $157.00 $143.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $164.00 $160.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $166.00 $165.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $161.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $160.00 $153.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $158.00 $156.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Churchill Downs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The TwinSpires segment includes the revenue and expenses for online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, table games, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Churchill Downs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Churchill Downs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

