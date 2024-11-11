Where Bumble Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bumble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.84% increase from the previous average price target of $6.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bumble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 John Egbert Stifel Raises Hold $7.00 $6.50 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bumble. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bumble: A Closer Look

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Breaking Down Bumble's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bumble showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.86% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -224.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -48.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

