Where Build-A-Bear Workshop Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Build-A-Bear Workshop among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

