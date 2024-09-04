Where Boyd Gaming Stands With Analysts

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.75, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Marking an increase of 1.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $67.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Boyd Gaming's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Neutral $68.00 $72.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $67.00 $65.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Boyd Gaming's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.18.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BYD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.