Where Arcus Biosciences Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcus Biosciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 5.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arcus Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $20.00 - Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $29.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcus Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arcus Biosciences Better

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Arcus Biosciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arcus Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -238.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Arcus Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

