Where Alphatec Holdings Stands With Analysts

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.11, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 16.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.78.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alphatec Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $23.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $17.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $26.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphatec Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphatec Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alphatec Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alphatec Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphatec Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Alphatec Holdings

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on the designing, development, and advancement of products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities, and trauma. The company's spine approach technologies include Posterior Cervical Fusion, Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion, Lateral Interbody Fusion, and Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion among others.

Key Indicators: Alphatec Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphatec Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.51% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alphatec Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphatec Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -148.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, Alphatec Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATEC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATEC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.