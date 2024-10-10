Where 10x Genomics Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.36, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 24.37% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $37.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive 10x Genomics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $32.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $35.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $50.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $36.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $40.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for 10x Genomics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others. The majority of its revenue is generated from consumables.

Unraveling the Financial Story of 10x Genomics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -24.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

