When Money Expert Tori Dunlap Tells Women "Money Means Options," This Is What She Means

In today’s market, women’s power as consumers is often taken for granted. Women drive 70-80% of consumer purchasing decisions globally, according to research from Catalyst. This influence spans industries, with products ranging from yogurts to cars marketed exclusively to women, often emphasizing themes of personal fulfillment and empowerment, even as echoes of old-fashioned roles (Did you get dinner on the table in time?) persist.

Average Americans are quietly becoming millionaires. Copy their strategies and start building wealth.

Most people never consider these 5 financial moves — and they’re leaving thousands on the table.

Meanwhile, women are making strides as public finance leaders. From icons like Suze Orman to young women on TikTok sharing budgeting tips and strategies for breaking free from debt, the conversation around money is increasingly being shaped by women. However, this visibility doesn’t fully reflect the structural barriers women still face, such as the gender wealth gap, which leaves women with about 32% less wealth than men by retirement age.

Tori Dunlap Turns Financial Feminism Into Action

Tori Dunlap, author of Financial Feminist and the entrepreneur behind Her First 100k, has become a prominent voice in the movement for women’s financial empowerment. One of her core beliefs is summed up in the phrase “money means options.” It may sound like a catchy slogan, but it reflects a deeper truth rooted in the systemic financial oppression women have historically faced.

Until 1974, women were routinely denied credit without a husband or male relative to co-sign for them. The passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act changed that, but the legacy of financial dependence is still visible in the rearview. When Dunlap says “money means options,” she’s reminding women of the freedom that financial independence brings — and why it’s crucial to fight for it.

Flee Toxic Situations

Remember Titanic? Rose was so desperate to escape her abusive arranged marriage that she was willing to throw herself off the ship. She was trapped in that situation because she lacked financial autonomy — her fiancé had money and her family didn’t.

While real life isn’t as cinematic, financial dependence is often a barrier for women in toxic or abusive relationships. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, financial control is one of the most common tactics abusers use to trap their victims. When Dunlap says money gives women options, sometimes that means having the resources to leave a dangerous situation.

Start Your Own Business

Anyone who is even casually familiar with Dunlap’s story knows she became a millionaire before she turned 30, thanks to the success of Her First 100k, her business devoted to helping women reach a six-figure sum in their own lives. Today, Dunlap is a sought-after speaker, inspirational podcast host, author and social media evangelist for building wealth as a reflection of her feminist values.

But she wouldn’t have gotten there if she hadn’t made that first $100,000 for herself and then reinvested it in her business. Starting your own business — even as a side hustle — can provide additional income, create an emergency safety net, and offer an exit strategy if you find yourself in a situation where your day job turns toxic.

Spend on What You Love

Women are often taught that the things they spend money on, like beauty and self-care, sumptuous food, or even the occasional cup of coffee, are “frivolous.” Meanwhile, men’s splurges, like tickets for sporting events, fancy liqueurs or car gear, are seen as justified.

As Dunlap reminds her audience, earning your own money means you get to spend it on what you want — no explanations needed.

Donate to Causes You Believe In

Money can also amplify your voice. Dunlap emphasizes the importance of using your financial resources to support political or social causes that matter to you.

Yet research shows that women lag behind men when it comes to political donations. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, between 2019 and 2022, women comprised only 45% of donors to state legislative races, and accounted for just 30% of total contributions.

By contributing more — even in small amounts — women can help level the playing field and boost support for candidates who advocate for equality and justice.

Live the Life You Want

The ability to live independently is only recent for many women. Your grandmothers, mothers, and even older sisters might well remember a time when their lives revolved around supporting a male breadwinner. One of the forces that expanded opportunities for women is women’s ability to earn their own money and grow wealth.

This Bezos-backed startup lets you become a landlord in under 15 minutes, with just $1K.

With money, you can live independently, whether that means bringing your A-game as your own boss or throwing your support behind a candidate you believe can change the world. As Dunlap puts it, with every dollar earned and saved, you give yourself more options to live the kind of life you want.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: When Money Expert Tori Dunlap Tells Women “Money Means Options,” This Is What She Means

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.