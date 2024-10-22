Wheels Up selects Gogo Galileo HDX fleetwide

Wheels Up (UP) has reached an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation (GOGO) to add Gogo Galileo HDX, the company’s Low Earth Orbit global broadband satellite solution, fleetwide. Installations are expected to begin by the middle of 2025, as soon as certifications for Wheels Up aircraft are completed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.