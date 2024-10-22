Wheels Up selects Gogo Galileo HDX fleetwide

Wheels Up (UP) has reached an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation (GOGO) to add Gogo Galileo HDX, the company’s Low Earth Orbit global broadband satellite solution, fleetwide. Installations are expected to begin by the middle of 2025, as soon as certifications for Wheels Up aircraft are completed.
