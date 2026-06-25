Wheat Trading Mixed at Midday

The wheat complex is mixed on Thursday. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally higher at midday. Open interest dropped 11,876 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 2 cents in most contracts on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with contracts up ¼ cent to 3 3/4 cents lower.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with USDA showing 504,489 MT of wheat sold in the week of 6/18, near the top end of estimates of 250,000 to 600,000 MT. That was 25.86% above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year.

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Monthly International Grains Council data showed 2026/27 world wheat production estimated at 821 MMT, up 1 MMT from last month. New crop stocks were down 2 MMT to 280 MMT, as old crop was trimmed by 2 MMT to 286 MMT.

European Commission data showed EU wheat stocks for 2026/27 projected at 13.8 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month, with a 0.6 MMT drop in production to 126.3 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.96 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.15 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.24 1/2, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.84 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.13, down 3 3/4 cents,

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