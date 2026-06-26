Wheat Trading Lower on Friday

The wheat complex is showing losses in most contracts on Friday. Chicago SRW contracts are down 11 to 13 cents in the front months. KC HRW futures are 8 to 10 ½ cents in the nearby contracts. MPLS spring wheat is down 8 cents in the nearby contracts.

Export Sales data has wheat sales at 5.522 MMT, which is down 16% from last year. That is 26% of the USDA export projection and lags the 28% 5-year average.

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FranceArgiMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 74% in good/excellent conditions, down 2 percentage points from last week, with harvest listed at 7% complete. The durum crop was pegged at 58% gd/ex, down 6 points from the week prior, with 19% of the crop harvested.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.78 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.90 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.12, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.20, down 10 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, down 8 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.07, down 8 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.