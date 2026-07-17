Wheat Strengthens into the Friday Close

The wheat complex was in rally mode to close out the week, finishing higher in all three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts were 4 ¾ to 9 ½ cents higher across most contracts, with September up 42 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW futures rallied 10 ½ to 15 ¾ cents on the day, with September up 56 cents for the week. MPLS spring wheat was right there with the winter wheats, up 6 ½ to 11 ½ cents on Friday, as September rallied 39 ¼ cents.

Continued buying from the escalating Black Sea conflict is supportive after strikes on ports and vessels on the water have disrupted the flow of exports.

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The weekly USDA Export Sales report from Thursday shows 2026/27 wheat sales now at 2.057 MMT as of July 9, which was 10% of the USDA export projection and ahead of the 9% average pace over the last 5 years.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by 25.527 contracts in the week ending on July 14, taking it to 36,798 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 5,730 contracts to their net long, now at 17,494 contracts.

The France AgriMer estimates French wheat crop at 65% good/excellent, steady from the previous week. Harvest was taken to 92% complete as of July 13.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.82 3/4, up 8 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.99 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.32 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.46 3/4, up 15 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.92 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.17 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

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