Wheat Still Heading Higher on Friday

September 13, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

The wheat complex is fading some of the early morning strength at midday, but are still showing positive action on the day. Chicago SRW futures are up 9 to 11 cents on the day so far. KC HRW is up 7 to 9 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is 3 to 6 cents higher on Friday. 

USDA’s monthly WASDE update showed no change to the US balance sheet, with the 2024/25 US carryout left at 828 mbu. On the world side, USDA increased the stocks total by 0.6 MMT to 257.22 MMT, to add a little bearish flavor to things.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday saw total wheat commitments at 10.844 MMT through September 5, a 4-year high and 30% larger than last year. That is also 48% of the USDA export forecast, with the 5- year average running 51% of that projection.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.63, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.88 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.78 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.94 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.94 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.26 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

