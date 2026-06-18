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Wheat Slips Lower into the Week’s Close

June 18, 2026 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex fell back into the long weekend with losses across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts were down 1 ½ to 7 ¼ cents at the close, with July still up 21 ¼ cents on the week. KC HRW futures closed with losses of 4 ½ to 8 ½ cents on Thursday, as July was up 9 ½ cents on the week. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, down 2 ½ cents to fractionally higher, with July up 4 ¾ cents this week.

The market and government will take Friday off in observance of Juneteenth, with a normal open on Sunday night.

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Export Sales data was released this morning, with a total of 400,844 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of June 11. That was down 6.16% from the same week last year.  Japan was the largest buyer of 167,400 MT, with 80,300 MT sold to Mexico. There was an additional 26,900 MT reported for 2027/28 all to the Philippines. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05 3/4, down 7 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.14, down 7 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.44, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.51 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.23, down 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.48 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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