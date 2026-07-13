Stocks

Wheat Slips Lower on Monday

July 13, 2026 — 09:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex was lower across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts were fractionally to 5 cents lower on the day. KC HRW futures were down 4 ¼ to 10 cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 4 ¾ cents lower, with September up ¾ cent.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 67% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 6% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 72% headed, in line with the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 58% gd/ex, up 1%, with the Brugler500 index 3 points lower to 351.

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USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 373,611 MT (13.73 mbu) during the week ending on July 9. That was up well above the week prior but 15.97% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 114,945 MT, with 79,127 MT headed to the Philippines and 62,220 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 1.893 MMT (69.54 mbu), which is now 17.32% below the same period last year.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.35 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.50 1/2, down 4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.66 1/4, down 10 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.81 1/4, down 9 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.53 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.74 1/4, unch,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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