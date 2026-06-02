Wheat Slipping Lower on Tuesday AM Trade

Wheat is trading with continued weakness on Tuesday morning, down 3 to 8 cents. The wheat complex saw losses across all three markets on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 2 ¾ cents lower on the day. Open interest was up 3,242 contracts. KC HRW futures were 2 to 3 ½ cents in the red. OI rose 2,752 contracts. MPLS spring wheat is 10 to 13 cent lower.
NASS Crop Progress data tallied 87% of the US winter wheat crop as headed, 8% ahead of the average pace. Harvest was 5% complete, 2 percentage points faster than normal. Winter wheat conditions were steady at 26% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 269. The spring wheat crop was 94% planted, with 72% emerged, both 5% above the normal pace.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The first spring wheat rating of the year showed 47% of the crop in good/excellent condition, 3% below the same week last year. That was a 343 rating on the Brugler500 index, up 3 points from the same week last year.
Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed wheat shipments of 402,346 MT (14.78 mbu) in the week of 5/28. That was up 5.94% from the week prior but 27.2% below same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 95,502 MT, with 85,802 MT shipped to South Korea and 71,335 MT to the Philippines. The marketing year total is now 23.893 MMT (877.93 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is 9.27% above the same period last year.
Australia’s ABARES estimates the country’s wheat crop for 2026/27 at 26.7 MMT, a drop fp 26% from last year if realized.
Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.08 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.21 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents
Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.47, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.58 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents
Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.52, down 11 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.76 1/2, down 13 cents, currently down 3 centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Can Wheat Continue to Rally?
- Ignore the Panic Over Falling Crude Oil Prices and Buy July SRW Wheat Here
- All Aboard! Grain Bulls Are Looking to Recreate Record Runs in Gold, Silver Prices
- Winter Wheat Rallies Keeping Corn, Soybeans Afloat; Cotton Prices Continue to Surge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.