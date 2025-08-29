Stocks

Wheat Showing Mixed Trade on Thursday

August 29, 2025 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is trying to shake off the early Thursday pressure, with contracts mixed across the three exchanges at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are fractionally to 2 cents higher. Preliminary open interest showed a drop of 14,438 contracts as 13,329 were exiting September ahead of Friday’s first notice day. KC HRW futures are down 2 to 2 ¼ cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents following Wednesday weakness.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed wheat sales of 579,794 MT in the week ending on August 21, and in the middle of the trade estimates of 400,000 MT to 700,000 MT. That was a 11.55% jump from last week.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Canadian wheat production is estimated at 35.548 MMT in total, shy of the 35.9 MMT average trade guess. That is down 1.1% from last year. Spring wheat is estimated down 2% to 25.992 MMT. The European Commission estimates the 2025/26 wheat crop at 128.1 MMT, up 0.8 MMT from last month’s number. Stocks are expected to be up 0.5 MMT to 7.6 MMT.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.04, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.25, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.84 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.52 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.78 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.