Wheat Rounds Out Wednesday on a Mixed Note

December 04, 2024 — 11:12 pm EST

The wheat complex closed out the Wednesday session mixed across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher in the front months. KC HRW contracts were up fractionally, with December 3 cents higher at the close. MPLS spring wheat posted fractional losses across most contracts on the day.

Prior to Thursday morning’s Export Sales report, the trade is looking for 250,000 and 550,000 MT of wheat sales in the week of 11/28 according to a Reuters survey.

After easing of some drier conditions through November, dryness is creeping back into much of the US winter wheat growing regions over the next week, with some exception to SRW country. 

Stats Canada data is expected to show the country’s wheat production totaling 35.04 MMT this year in tomorrow’s report. Last year’s total was 32.95 MMT. Spring wheat is expected to be 25.98 MMT of that.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.27 3/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.89 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

