Stocks

Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

June 18, 2026 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with double digit gains across the three markets at midday. Chicago SRW contracts are 15 cents higher in the front months. KC HRW futures are 14 to 15 ½ cents higher. MPLS spring wheat is up 12 to 13 cents at midday. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday, with traders looking for between 250,000 and 450,000 MT in 2026/27sales.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The EU wheat exports from July 1 to June 14 have totaled 22.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.44 MMT from the same period a year ago. The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat ending stocks at 3.5 MMT, a 0.22 MMT increase from the May estimate. 

Algeria has purchased an estimated 600,000 to 780,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Wednesday.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.11, up 15 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.19 1/4, up 15 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.48 1/2, up 14 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.56 1/2, up 15 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.25, up 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.47 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.