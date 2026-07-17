Wheat Rallying Through Friday’s Midday

The wheat complex is reverting from Thursday weaker trade to post midday gains across the complex. Chicago SRW contracts are up 6 to 7 cents in most contracts. KC HRW futures are rallying 13 to 14 cents across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat is joining in on the strength, up 6 to 8 cents in the front months.

Continued buying from the escalating Black Sea conflict is supportive after strikes have move towards the ports and vessels on the water.

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The weekly USDA Export Sales report from Thursday shows 2026/27 wheat sales now at 2.057 MMT as of July 9, which was 10% of the USDA export projection and ahead of the 9% average pace over the last 5 years.

The France AgriMer estimates French wheat crop at 65% good/excellent, steady from the previous week. Harvest was taken to 92% complete as of July 13.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.81, up 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.98, up 7 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.29 3/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.44 1/4, up 13 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.91 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.16 1/2, up 8 cents,

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