Wheat Pulls Off Early Friday Lows, Still See Pressure to Close the Week

The wheat complex was under pressure for much of the session from money coming off the table into the weekend, though buyers pulled things off the lows. Chicago SRW contracts were down 12 to 18 1/4 cents in the front months at the close, with September slipping back 4 ¾ cents on the week. KC HRW futures were down 10 to 14 3/4 cents in the nearbys on the day, with September holding for a weekly gain of 13 cents. MPLS spring wheat fell back 10 to 15 ¾ cents, as front months Sep was 22 ½ cents higher this week.

Ukraine issued a proposal to keep vessels moving in the Black Sea, though there has been no formal agreement between the Ukraine and Russia.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by another 19,349 contracts in the week ending on July 21, taking it to 19,349 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 12,450 contracts to their net long, now at 29,944 contracts.

Export Sales data from FAS has the new crop accumulated sales now at 6.68 MMT, which is down 26% from last year. That is 32% of the USDA export projection and lags the 37% 5-year average.

IKAR estimate the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT in their latest projection, with 2026/27 exports seen at 44.5 MMT. The French wheat crop was estimated at 65% gd/ex in the latest FranceAgriMer update, though harvest was pegged at 99% complete.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.78, down 18 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.95 1/2, down 18 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.45 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.61 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.14 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.38 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.