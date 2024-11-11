News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Pulling Off Midday Lows

November 11, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is showing lower trade at Monday’s midday, as contracts are pulling off some of the early lows.  Chicago SRW futures are down 9 to 10 cents in the nearbys on Monday. KC HRW contracts are 5 to 6 cents lower so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents in the red at midday. Outside pressure from a stronger US dollar index, up 555 points, is weighing on the market. 

Rains making their way back into the Southern Plains over the weekend are putting some pressure on the winter wheat markets.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report tallied the large managed money speculators in Chicago wheat at a net short of 30,781 contracts by November 5, a 391 contracts reduction on the week. In KC wheat they were busy adding to their net long by 4,920 contracts to 14,080 contracts.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.63, down 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.78 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.58 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.72 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.93 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.13 1/4, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.