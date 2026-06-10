Wheat Posting Tuesday Strength

The wheat complex is trading with Tuesday midday gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains in the nearby contracts. KC HRW futures are up 4 to 6 cents in the front months on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to 2 cents higher at midday.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 92% of the US winter wheat crop headed by Sunday, 7% ahead of normal. Harvest was pegged at 11%, faster than the 6% average pace. Conditions were down 1% to 25% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 6 to 263. The spring wheat crop was 98% planted, 3% ahead of normal, with emergence at 87% and 7% faster than average. Spring wheat conditions were 52% gd/ex, up 5%, with the Brugler500 rising 7 points to 350.

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The European Commission estimates the EU wheat export total from July 1 to June 7 at 22.05 MMT, 1.53 MMT above the same period last year.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.88, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.99 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.35 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.44 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.20, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.47, up 2 cents,

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