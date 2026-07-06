Wheat Posting Monday Gains

Wheat is showing 6 to 9 cent higher trade on Monday. The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Thursday, with the HRW market holding up. Chicago SRW contracts saw fractional to 1 ½ cent losses on Thursday, as September was up a dime last week. Open interest was down 175 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures saw 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents gains at the close, with September climbing 19 cents on the short week. Open interest was up 1,251 contracts on Thursday. There were 119 deliveries issued against July KC wheat on Thursday night, with just 1 for Chicago wheat. MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front months steady to ¼ cent higher rand deferreds down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents, with September up 13 1/2 cents last week.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday morning indicated 300,060 MT of 2026/27 wheat sold in the week ending on June 25. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,700 MT, with 68,200 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 661,000 MT of wheat in their tender from Monday. The French wheat crop was tallied at 68% gd/ex which was a drop of 6% from the previous week, according to FranceAgriMer

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 9 3/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.27, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.90, unch, currently unch

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.19 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 6 3/4 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.