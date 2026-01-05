Wheat Posting Modest Monday AM Gains

Wheat is showing slight fractional to 3 cent gains across the three exchanges so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Friday as the new year kicked off. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally in the red in the front months on Friday, as March was 12 ½ cents lower last week. Friday’s open interest rose 5,451 contracts, mostly in the March. KC HRW futures were steady to fractionally mixed on Friday, with March falling 18 ½ cents last week. OI was up 951 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents, as March slipped 8 ½ cents on the week.
USDA Export Sales data will be out this morning for the week of Christmas, as traders are looking for between 100,000 to 500,000 MT in wheat sales in that week.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents
May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15, up 1/4 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents
May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28, unch, currently up 2 3/4 cents
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.71 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent
May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.82 1/2, down 3 cents, currently up 3/4 centOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Weak Demand Has Hurt Cotton Prices. 1 Trade Idea Here.
- Wheat Prices Are Headed for Their Longest Rally Since April. How You Should Play Futures Here.
- Can ‘King Corn’ Pull Soybeans, Wheat Out of Their Price Slumps?
- How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.