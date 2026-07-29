Wheat Posting Mixed Wednesday Trade

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts firmer in the hard red months. Chicago SRW contracts are slipping lower on the midweek session with losses of ¾ to 2 cents. KC HRW futures are 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is showing modest gains of 2 to 3 1/4 cents at midday.

Black Sea traffic remains limited, as strikes between Ukraine and Russia continue on port and some internal logistics infrastructure.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.61 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.78 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.28, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.43 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.05, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.28 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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