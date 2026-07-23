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Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Hard Red Contracts Higher

July 23, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is back to mixed trade, with hard red contracts higher. Chicago SRW contracts are down 2 to 3 ¼ cents so far. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to a penny higher at midday. 

Export Sales data from FAS was out this morning showing just 290,016 MT of wheat sales for the week of 7/13, coming in the middle of the Reuters survey of analysts’ range of 200,000 to 550,000 MT. That was up 23.36% from last week but still less than half the same week last year.

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Day 2 of the annual spring wheat tour showed yield for north-central and northwest portions of ND at 48.1 bpa, 1.9 bpa above last year.

Russia has paused shipments out of a major export center, Novorossiysk, during the night time hours due to recent drone strikes by Ukraine.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.02 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.20, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.65 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.81 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.30, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.53, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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