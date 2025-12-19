Wheat Mixed on Friday’s Midday

The wheat complex is mixed so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with Friday gains of 2 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are slipping lower on Friday with fractional losses. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents higher so far on Friday
Export sales commitments for wheat exports are now 18.94 MMT, or 696 million bushels, which is 21.8% larger than last year.
SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 83.8 MMT, which is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 5 MMT from the year prior. South Korea purchased a total of 50,000 MT of wheat from the US and 9,200 MT from Canada overnight. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 27.1 MMT, up 1.6 MMT from the previous number.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.09 3/4, up 2 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20 3/4, up 2 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.16 1/2, down 1/2 cent,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.28 3/4, down 1/2 cent,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.77 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
May 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.88, up 5 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Wheat Prices Are Falling on Supply Concerns Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks. Make This 1 Trade Now.
- Can Wheat Prices Recover?
- How Much Higher Will Wheat Prices Go Here?
- China Wants to Buy U.S. Wheat. How to Play Wheat Futures Now.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.